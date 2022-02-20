Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.