Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 1,650 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

