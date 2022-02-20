Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $398.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

