Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

