Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
ASML stock opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.14.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
