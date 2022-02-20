Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.