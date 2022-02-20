Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 936,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

