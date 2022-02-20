Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

