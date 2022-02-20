Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,998,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,344,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,993,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

