Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

