Analysts Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRDY remained flat at $$4.52 during midday trading on Friday. 320,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $713.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

