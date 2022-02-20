Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($1.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

VVI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. 88,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.