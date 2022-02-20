Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

