Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 936,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

