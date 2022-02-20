Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $47.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CFB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.28.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.