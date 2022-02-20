Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 1,349,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 156,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

