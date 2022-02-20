Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $561.21 million and $38.11 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,174,585 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars.

