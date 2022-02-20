Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Anthem by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 20.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $446.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.60. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.86 and a twelve month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

