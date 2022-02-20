Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON opened at $283.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

