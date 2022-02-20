ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $52.68 million and approximately $661,048.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 119,893,787 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

