API3 Reaches Market Cap of $251.66 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $251.66 million and $541.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00017748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106681 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

