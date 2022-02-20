Aragon Court Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $132,564.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

