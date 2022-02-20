Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 2,287,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,557. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

