Argon (ARGON) Reaches One Day Volume of $68,837.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Argon has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $601,798.69 and $68,837.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,750,650 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

