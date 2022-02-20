Arianee Hits Market Cap of $13.64 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Arianee has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $14,628.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

