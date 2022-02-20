Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.62 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $119.41 million and approximately $31.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,241,171 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.