Arweave Price Hits $25.81 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $861.90 million and approximately $46.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $25.81 or 0.00067333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

