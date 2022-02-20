Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.46. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,564. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

