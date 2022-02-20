Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of Aspen Technology worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $425,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,062,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

