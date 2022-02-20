Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.74 Million

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $164.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $677.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $688.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $736.41 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $739.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.99 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

