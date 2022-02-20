aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $9,157,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $10,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

