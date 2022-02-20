AudioCoin Achieves Market Cap of $384,519.91 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AudioCoin has a market cap of $384,519.91 and $39.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.76 or 0.99977983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015830 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00359131 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

