Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,893 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

