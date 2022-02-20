Automata Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.47 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $65.01 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.67 or 0.06786237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,188.00 or 0.99686808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

