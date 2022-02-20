Autonio Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $118,813.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.