Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

