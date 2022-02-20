Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avnet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

