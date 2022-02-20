Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

