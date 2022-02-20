Axe (AXE) Price Down 58% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Axe has a market capitalization of $27,278.36 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 58% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00298407 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 101.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

