Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on BAB. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.25) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($129,093.37).

LON:BAB traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 304.70 ($4.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,587. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.74.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

