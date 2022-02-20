Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.26. The company had a trading volume of 885,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$42.11.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

