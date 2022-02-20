Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.87 ($4.40).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

