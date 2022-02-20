Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $134,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

