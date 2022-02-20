BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

BKU stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 619,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,593. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

