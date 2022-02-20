BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.