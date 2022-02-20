BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1,954.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,188.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.