BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.35 or 0.06825758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.49 or 0.99947160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

