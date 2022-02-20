Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $49,873.26 and $41,334.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.