BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.