Birake 1-Day Volume Tops $8,456.00 (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Birake has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $8,456.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Birake has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Birake Coin Profile

Birake’s total supply is 105,188,358 coins and its circulating supply is 101,168,141 coins. Birake’s official website is birake.com . Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Birake

