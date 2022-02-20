Bistroo (BIST) Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $33,768.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bistroo has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.32 or 0.99712225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

